Baltimore Police: One man fatally shot, another injured in separate shootings early Wednesday night

Baltimore Police said a man was killed and another was injured in separate shootings across the city Wednesday.
Police said they were called to South Baltimore around 7:15 p.m. for a shooting.
When officers arrived in the 100 block of N. Kossuth St. they found a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported from the Saint Josephs neighborhood scene to Shock Trauma where he died, police said.
About 20 minutes later, police said, officers heard gunfire in Northeast Baltimore while patrolling.
Police said a “concerned citizen” told officers that a shooting victim was in the 2500 block of Kirk Ave.
When officers located the Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood scene, they found a 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, but police did not specify the man’s condition.