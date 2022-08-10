Man in critical condition after shooting in Northeast Baltimore overnight, police say

A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Northeast Baltimore’s Frankford neighborhood early Wednesday morning, police say.

Just past 1 a.m., police officers responded to the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue, near the Parkside Apartments and Townhomes, for a reported shooting, according to a news release from the Baltimore Police Department. Officers found the man, who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital.

The Frankford neighborhood, home to about 17,000 residents, is the city’s most populous, according to the 2020 Census. Earlier this summer, residents grappled with a quadruple shooting, which left two young men dead and two others injured. The shooting took place outside a home on a block that residents described as quiet. Lawn chairs were strewn about beneath a small tent in the home’s driveway in the aftermath.

Police are asking anyone with information about Wednesday’s shooting in the neighborhood to contact them at 410-396-2444, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP to leave an anonymous tip.