‘Absolutely cold-blooded murder’ compels federal judge to hand out stiff sentence in Baltimore gang murder case

Federal prosecutors wanted Cortez Weaver to serve 30 years for the fatal shooting of Maurice “Mitch” Finney over drug turf; his public defenders asked for 25.
The difference may seem negligible to some. But for prosecutors and the defense, Weaver’s punishment became a philosophical argument over the effectiveness and purpose of sentencing.
“If the decades of failed governmental efforts to curb violence in Baltimore have proven anything, it is that we cannot jail our way out of this problem,” federal public defenders Maggie Grace and Brendan Hurson wrote. “Adding 5 years to Mr. Weaver’s already long sentence ... will not deter additional violence ... nor will it protect the community or promote respect for the law as the violence in Baltimore has continued unabated since Mr. Weaver’s arrest and imprisonment.”
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christina Hoffman and Peter Martinez countered that the argument was “not only logically unsound, but if accepted, it will have grave consequences.”
“It should be obvious that the answer to skyrocketing violence is not to start lopping years off sentences for cold-blooded executions like this one,” they said. “The answer is to send a message that, at least in the federal system, enough is enough.”
U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett on Tuesday sided with the government, saying the case was one of the worst he’d seen. “I could not possibly sentence you in good faith to anything less than 30 years in prison,” said Bennett, calling it an “absolutely cold-blooded murder.”
Weaver, 29, was caught in a federal sting in 2019, in which an undercover officer proposed a robbery of a fictitious drug stash house. In the course of the investigation, Weaver made statements to an informant about the July 2017 fatal shooting of Finney, whose killing was retaliation for another fatal shooting over who could deal drugs in a Southwest Baltimore gas station lot.
The case has since grown, with federal prosecutors charging dozens of people from the neighborhood who they say were members of the warring factions: the Baccwest ETG Crips, and a group from Abington Avenue.
The prosecutors and defense both noted that Weaver’s upbringing was marred by poverty, drug addiction and neglect. He never met his father, and was “constantly in an environment where drugs were normalized and there were few adults able to look out for his needs.”
He found stability with a then-girlfriend’s family, got a GED, and worked as a forklift operator. Those who know him describe him as kind, intelligent and caring. But he suffered a number of setbacks in 2017, including the death of his grandmother and a breakup with his girlfriend. He lost his means of getting to his educational classes and job. He returned to selling drugs.
“Had Mr. Weaver been born into different circumstances or provided with even minimal assistance as a young man, there is no doubt the course of his life would have been altered and this offense would not have occurred,” his defense attorneys wrote.
Weaver was part of a group of local men selling drugs at the Sunoco gas station at West Baltimore and Hilton streets. Crips members from the area were directed to take over the spot, using violence if necessary. Finney, who prosecutors say was a member of the Crips, told two men not to sell drugs there. Christopher Hockaday, 31, was fatally shot that night.
Weaver shot Finney in the head at close range with a .40 caliber handgun in retaliation, and chased after a bystander, trying to kill him as well, prosecutors said. He sent a text message to a co-conspirator - who killed a third person at the gas station - instructing him to burn his clothes.
“God gave him [Finney] to me - what gives [Weaver] the right to take him from me?” Finney’s mother told Bennett at the sentencing hearing. “He shouldn’t be able to walk the streets.”
Prosecutors said Weaver continued to commit more violence: though the stash house robbery was a set-up, Weaver told the informant that he had been robbing drug dealers, and was prepared to kill people in the stash house plot.
Weaver pleaded guilty to the charges last year.
Defense attorneys said the certainty of punishment, not severity, is key to reducing violence. They said studies have shown longer sentences could actually increase recidivism. And they noted that despite hundreds of millions spent on public safety and high-profile indictments, the city’s crime rate continues at a heightened level.
Federal prosecutors said it would be “foolish” to infer that sentencing was a factor in continuing crime, and cited other factors: “higher poverty levels, a reduced police force, a lower arrest rate, declining murder clearance rates, greater mistrust of law enforcement, an intensifying ‘no-snitch’ culture, and diminished respect for an overburdened state criminal justice system where violent crime cases too often fall apart when frightened witnesses fail to show up, or are otherwise dismissed at the eleventh hour.”
But moreover, they say the sentence is necessary for the Southwest Baltimore community ravaged by the violence: “They are tired of having to worry that they might be struck by stray bullets when they walk to the local gas station on a sunny summer day. They are outraged by what Weaver did. And a 30-year sentence is necessary to send the message that the federal courts hear them — and this kind of drug-related violence will not be tolerated.”