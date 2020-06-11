WEAA ‘Gospel Grace’ announcer shot and killed outside her Northeast Baltimore home, police say

Tyra Womack, an announcer on WEAA-FM’s weekly “Gospel Grace” radio program, was fatally shot outside her Lauraville home Wednesday night, according to Baltimore Police and the radio station.
Police were called just before 9 p.m. Wednesday to the home in the 2400 block of Albion Ave. for a shooting when they found Womack, 57, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Baltimore Police spokeswoman Nicole Monroe said Thursday that Womack’s death was “a senseless, tragic murder, as many are" and that it appears to have stemmed from a neighbor dispute. Monroe said investigators immediately began receiving information about the case and have a identified a person of interest, but she declined to provide additional details, citing the ongoing investigation.
Womack, who also went by Tyra Phillips professionally, worked at WEAA as a program announcer on the “Gospel Grace” program since 1989, providing updates from the church community, according to her LinkedIn account and the show’s website. She also worked as an administrative assistant for the U.S. Postal Service, according to her LinkedIn
“WEAA offers condolences and prayers to the family of our beloved Tyra Phillips (Womack). We are heartbroken about her passing and remember her beautiful, gentle, sweet spirit today. Tyra was heard on Sunday’s Gospel Grace programs for many years at WEAA,” the station wrote in a tweet Thursday.
Womack was also a member of the First Apostolic Faith Church in East Baltimore and sang in the church choir.
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.