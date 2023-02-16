Teenage girl shot on school grounds in North Baltimore, police say

Police gather at Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School, where officials say a teenage girl was shot Wednesday evening. (Dan Belson/Baltimore Sun)

A teenage girl was hospitalized Wednesday evening after being shot at Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School in North Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police.

Police were dispatched to the school, which sits on the border of the Wilson Park and Pen Lucy neighborhoods, at about 6:13 p.m. Wednesday, spokesperson Detective Donny Moses said at the school. She was taken to a hospital, and her condition is unknown.

Moses would not say how old the girl was. He said she was shot “on school grounds.”

This story will be updated.