Frederick County man charged with threatening Biden, Harris in letter found guilty of voter intimidation

A Frederick County man accused of writing and delivering a letter threatening President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and supporters of the Democrats was found guilty of voter intimidation.
In a news release, the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office wrote that James Dale Reed, 42, of Frederick, was found guilty of voter intimidation by District Court Judge Eric Schaffer in a bench trial Wednesday. He was found not guilty on a charge of threat of mass violence.
Reed received a suspended 2-year jail sentence, giving him credit for 132 days served in incarceration.
The public defender’s office, which is listed as representing Reed in court records, did not immediately return calls for comment.
In October, Reed was charged in state and federal court as law enforcement officials say he was caught on a home security camera leaving a threatening letter on a doorstep of a home in Frederick with signs for then-presidential candidate Biden.
According to federal court documents, the letter said Reed planned to beat Biden, rape Kamala Harris and target their supporters.
“We have a list of homes and addresses by your election signs. We are the ones with the scary guns,” the letter read, according to court documents.
In addition to the state charges, Reed was indicted in the U.S. District Court of Maryland on a charge of making threats to a major candidate for the office of president or vice president.
The federal case is still pending.
In a statement, Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said he disagreed with Judge Schaffer’s ruling of not guilty on the threat of mass violence charge, writing that the office believes that “the letter clearly represented a serious threat of political violence against a larger group of people.”