State prosecutors charge Baltimore’s ‘39 babies’ gang with 4 murders, multiple shootings and carjackings

Members of a North Baltimore-based gang dubbed the “39 babies” and the “green team,” who regularly discussed killings and other crimes on a group chat, are charged with murder and other crimes in a sweeping criminal indictment.
The Maryland Attorney General’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Baltimore Police Department are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the case.
In all, the indictment filed July 26 and made public today connects gang members to four homicides, eight attempted murders, carjackings and other crimes.
The case began after a double shooting in the 600 block of Wyanoke Ave. in the city’s Pen Lucy neighborhood on Feb. 12, 2020. Prosecutors from the Maryland Attorney General’s office wrote in the indictment that Karon Johnson, 20, and Donye Thompson, 25, and other members shot and killed 22-year-old Deonte Henderson and injured a second man.
Johnson, who faces 104 counts, including murder and gang-related charges, did not have an attorney listed in online court records. Thompson, who is also charged with murder, faces 50 total counts; his attorney could not be reached late Tuesday night.
Through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, investigators linked the firearms used in that shooting to other homicides and nonfatal shootings.
The group initially called themselves the “39 babies,” named after the 21239 city ZIP code where most of the members live, but later called themselves the “green team,” according to the indictment They added the “GreenTeam” or “#greenteam” to their Instagram bios, and had discussed on the chat buying green stickers from Staples to put on their guns to identify themselves.
“I just found a hard ass name yo, we going by the green team from now on,” one member wrote in a group chat, where members discussed, among other things, the possibility of committing a murder-for-hire to make money, the indictment said.
In addition to Henderson’s death, the indictment accuses two members of the gang, Johnson and Gregory Beadles, 20, of fatally shooting 17-year-old London Stuckey on Dec.13, 2019, in the 5600 block of Woodmont Ave. in the Woodbourne Heights neighborhood in North Baltimore. Baltimore Police had previously released surveillance footage that captured Stuckey with two people walking behind him shortly before his death.
An attorney for Beadles could not immediately be reached Tuesday night.
On Jan. 6, 2020, about a month after Stuckey was killed, authorities said that another man was shot and injured as he sat in a car in the 5200 block of Kelway Road, near Chinquapin Run Park in the New Northwood community in North Baltimore. The indictment said the members drove a Nissan Altima that was carjacked two days earlier in that shooting, and a month later in the shooting that killed Henderson.
Nearly two months later, on Feb. 25, 2020, authorities allege, five members fired 36 times into the front of Daryus Valines’ home in the 1600 block of Pumphrey Ave. in O’Donnell Heights in East Baltimore during a drive-by shooting.
The indictment said the green team members targeted Valines in retaliation for a shooting outside 18-year-old green team member Stephen Harrington’s home. The shooting outside Harrington’s home is believed to have been committed by associates of Valines’, according to the indictment.
Valines, 19, was convicted of attempted first-degree murder last year and is serving a 12-year sentence, online court records show. The details of his case were not immediately available.
One of the firearms fired at Valines’ home was also used to kill Henderson in the double-shooting Feb. 12, 2020, as well as another shooting in January, the indictment said.
Authorities allege that two gang members shot two men on July 13, 2020, in the 1900 block of Collington Ave. in South Clifton Park in North Baltimore in retaliation for the killing of Devontaey Curtis two days earlier. The day after the double-shooting on Collington, one of the green team members shot at a vehicle he mistakenly believed was being operated by the person who killed Curtis.
Authorities allege that members of the gang were responsible for the July 16, 2020 murder of 21-year-old Kyon Thomas in the 500 block of Sheridan Ave., in the Woodbourne-McCabe neighborhood. The same gun was also used in a nonfatal shooting two days earlier and a second nonfatal shooting later that month, the indictment said.
Authorities also allege that Datwain Jackson, among others, was responsible for the death of 19-year-old Andrew Frazier. The teen was shot in the head Aug. 22, 2020, in the 900 block of Tunbridge Road in the in Mid-Govans community, also in North Baltimore.
Jackson is charged with conspiracy and a second charge, but not with murder, court records show.