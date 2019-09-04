Weekend violence by the numbers

Labor Day weekend brought more violence to Baltimore and underscored some disturbing trends.
How many people were shot this weekend?
Three people were killed and 18 others injured in shootings that included three quadruple shootings Friday through Monday, according to Baltimore police.
Are multi-victim shootings common?
A police spokesman said there have been 62 shooting incidents have both a homicide and a surviving victim so far this year. That’s compared to 25 such incidents for all of last year.
What are the ages of victims?
Of those victims shot in the recent quadruple shootings, five were under the age of 18. Thirteen homicide victims so far this year were under the age of 18, including 10 teenagers shot to death. There were 15 such victims last year, 12 of which were killed in shootings, including 7-year-old Taylor Hayes. In 2015, there were 22 homicide victims under the age of 18.
What is the department’s homicide clearance rate?
The department’s homicide clearance rate for the years is 24 percent, compared to 28 percent of all murders committed last last year and cleared the same year.
The cumulative clearance rate — all homicides solved in a year, including killings that occurred in previous years—is down to 38 percent compared to 51.5 percent last year.
How many homicides have there been (as of Sept. 3)?
Baltimore has had 229 homicides, up from 197 at this time last year.