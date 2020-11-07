Walking for peace in Park Heights, residents shaped by violence rely on hope, determination and effort to make Baltimore safer

“Having something like the Ceasefire even four times a year brings to light that we are still a community," said Traci Mathena, the school’s principal who held a sacred space ritual this week, for the student’s father, who was killed two weeks ago. "If everybody could commit to being part of the solution, we could do things - policy changes, how we treat one another, how people address conflict. People go to a gun quicker than they go look for other ways to solve their conflicts.”