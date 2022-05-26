Man found not guilty in murder of Safe Streets leader Dante Barksdale

A Baltimore jury on Thursday found the man accused of killing Safe Streets leader Dante Barksdale not guilty on all counts.

After about two hours of deliberation, the jury cleared Garrick Powell of murder and gun charges.

The state’s case against Powell hinged on circumstantial evidence — the location of his cell phone, a gun found under the seat of an SUV he was riding in, a grainy video.

When the foreperson announced the verdict, Barksdale’s relatives left the courtroom.

Powell shook hands with and hugged his attorney.

This article will be updated.

