Valeria Smith pleaded guilty Thursday to accessory after the fact of her stepmother’s murder, admitting she helped her father flee after prosecutors said he murdered his wife and blamed the crime on a panhandler.
Prosecutors filed a sealed plea agreement, keeping all details of the plea deal out of public view. She is scheduled to be sentenced in January and faces a maximum of 10 years under state law.
Jacquelyn Smith, 54, a mechanical engineer at Aberdeen Proving Ground, was repeatedly stabbed in her chest and killed last December. In the days afterward, Keith and Valeria Smith told a shocking tale. They claimed Jacquelyn had handed money out the car window to a young woman panhandling with a baby. Then a man rushed up, snatched at her purse and stabbed her in the chest, they said.
Their story about an act of charity gone wrong incited fear of the homeless and stoked outrage across Baltimore and beyond. Oprah Winfrey weighed in, saying she would think twice before giving. Behind the scenes, however, homicide detectives were unraveling the Smiths’ lies.
Detectives recovered footage from 27 surveillance cameras and said they found no sign of the Smiths’ car that night in the desolate stretch of East Baltimore where the stabbing supposedly occurred. Instead, cellphone signals placed the Smiths in Druid Hill Park for 15 unexplained minutes, detectives wrote in court records.
They wrote that Keith Smith’s close friend told them Smith had asked his brother for help to murder his wife. As the investigation heated up, they wrote, Keith searched for foreign countries where he could travel without a passport.
In March, police arrested Keith and Valeria Smith at a South Texas gas station. They were 20 miles from the Mexican border. Valeria had dyed her hair blonde.
She had lived with her biological mother and worked as a telemarketer before she became pregnant, officials said during her bail hearing. She recorded rap songs, worked as a boutique cashier and founded her own publishing company, Purple Press LLC. Troy Jones, of East Baltimore, has said she was to publish his jailhouse memoir.
Keith Smith alone remains charged with the murder. In April, a Harford County judge stripped him of his authority over his wife’s estate. He is scheduled for trial in October.