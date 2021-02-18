Man killed in Northwest Baltimore shooting Thursday afternoon, and two women injured earlier in separate shootings, police said

Baltimore police are investigating after an unidentified male was fatally shot in Northwest Baltimore and two other women were injured in separate shootings across the city on Thursday.
At approximately 12:17 p.m., police officers arrived at the 5100 block of Queensberry Ave. to investigate reports of a shooting. There, they found an unidentified male suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
Medical personnel were summoned to the scene and the male was later pronounced dead, according to police.
Homicide detectives responded to the location and took control of the scene.
Anyone with information on the fatal shooting incident is encouraged to contact homicide detectives at, 410-396-2100.
Earlier Thursday, at approximately 10:04 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Wheeler Ave. in the Mondawmin neighborhood of West Baltimore for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her torso. The woman was taken to an area hospital by an ambulance, police said.
Western District detectives on the scene said the shooting occurred inside a home on the block.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2477.
And early Thursday morning, at around 12:40, a call came in for a shooting in the 2500 block of Boarman Ave.
Police responded to to the scene, near the Parklane neighborhood in North Baltimore and located a 49-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to an area hospital by an ambulance, police said.
Northern District shooting detectives learned the woman had been shot during a dispute, police said.
Anyone with information on the shooting incident is urged to contact Northern District detectives at 410-396-2455.