xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man fatally shot in West Baltimore, police say

Phillip Jackson
By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 12, 2020 1:00 PM

An unidentified man was fatally shot early Thursday morning in West Baltimore, according to police.

Around 5:35 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Ave. near the Madison Park neighborhood for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the mansuffering from gunshot wounds.

Advertisement

He was taken to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead at 6:14 a.m., according to police.

Homicide detectives are investigating the murder and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement