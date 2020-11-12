Man fatally shot in West Baltimore, police say

An unidentified man was fatally shot early Thursday morning in West Baltimore, according to police.
Around 5:35 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Ave. near the Madison Park neighborhood for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the mansuffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead at 6:14 a.m., according to police.
Homicide detectives are investigating the murder and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100.