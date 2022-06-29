Baltimore jury convicts teen of raping, murdering 83-year-old neighbor

A Baltimore jury convicted 17-year-old Tyrone Harvin Wednesday of raping and murdering his 83-year-old neighbor Dorothy Mae Neal when he was 14.

Wearing a blue sweater, blue dress shirt and khakis with his ankles shackled, Harvin stared down as the jury foreperson read the verdict. He did not appear to have any family with him in the courtroom.

Advertisement

Harvin was one of Baltimore’s youngest ever homicide suspects, and will be sentenced Jan. 3, 2023. The convictions carry a maximum life sentence. He did not testify in his own defense and has 10 days to request a new trial.

Jurors took hours to deliberate Tuesday, and it appeared a mistrial was possible after jurors sent a note to Circuit Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer Tuesday saying one of them was refusing to participate. The Jury reached its verdict Wednesday morning after about another hour of deliberation.

Advertisement

In 2018, Neal had not been seen outside of her Winchester Street apartment for days, and a neighbor called police for a wellness check. An officer found Neal, barely breathing, behind the door of her locked apartment. She was taken to a hospital where she died shortly after.

Inside the apartment, police found used condoms, condom wrappers and a lamp that was later determined to be the murder weapon. All of the evidence recovered had Harvin’s DNA on it which served as proof he must have committed the crime, said Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Stock, who prosecuted the case.

Harvins’ team of public defenders disagreed, with attorney Robert Linthicum telling jurors during his closing arguments that police were eager to solve the case because of its magnitude. Linthicum said the evidence presented did not meet the legal standard requiring criminal cases to be proven “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The defense tried to cast doubt on the DNA software used to match Harvin to the murder weapon as well as the condoms.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. >

Linthicum also pointed out how the state could not prove exactly when the condom wrappers ended up in Neal’s apartment.

Stock called those tactics “red herrings” and pointed out how no other fingerprints or DNA were found in the apartment.

Just 14 years old at the time Neal was found, Harvin’s family told The Baltimore Sun in 2018 that he was innocent.

“I know my son wouldn’t do nothing like this,” his mother said then.

Advertisement

Harvin’s family told The Sun at the time that he had recently come off GPS monitoring for an unrelated case, and that he was doing what he was supposed to and was doing well. Harvin had been previously mistakenly charged as an adult with robbing a student at his school, ConneXions Community Leadership Academy in West Baltimore.

Prosecutors never provided a motive for Neal’s murder — it’s not required to secure a conviction — but police previously said Harvin had been helping Neal around the house before her death.

Baltimore Sun reporter Jessica Anderson contributed to this story.