Baltimore Police arrested and charged Tyrell Barnes with first degree murder on Jan. 9, 2020.
(Baltimore Police Department)

A Baltimore man has been charged with the killing of his 59-year-old mother in North Baltimore on Monday.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. to a home in the 800 block of Wilbert Ave. for a report of an assault. Neighbors reportedly told a 911 operator that 30-year-old Tyrell Barnes was having a “medical episode,” police spokeswoman detective Chakia Fennoy said Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers found Barnes being subdued by a neighbor. Barnes gave statements to officers that directed them to check inside of his home.

Inside, officers found 59-year-old Constance Price-Barnes suffering from massive trauma to her head. Medics took the woman to Johns Hopkins Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11:42 p.m., police said.

Barnes was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital where he underwent a psychiatric evaluation. After he was discharged from the hospital, detectives took him to central booking and charged him with first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and other charges.

No attorney was listed in court records as representing Barnes.

