The 2-year-old boy who was shot while sitting in a car Saturday is in stable condition but “experiencing some complications,” according to family.
Shanniee Binns, 39, declined to comment further on her grandson, Ka’Si Gamble, and the alleged road rage incident in which he was injured.
“There’s just so much going on," she said in a Facebook message.
Police said Binns was driving her red Volkswagen Jetta through West Baltimore Saturday afternoon with three people, including her grandson. Binns was stopped at a red light behind other cars but when the light turned green, the cars didn’t move, police said. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Binns “blew the horn several times” and drove around the other cars at the light.
Police believe that at that point, Javon Johnson, the driver of the first car at the light, followed and caught up with Binns and then fired from his car into the Volkswagen.
The city’s ShotSpotter system prompted officers to go to the 600 block of West Franklin St., in the Seton Hill neighborhood, at about 12:34 a.m. Saturday, but they found no victims. Police were called later to a hospital where the toddler was being treated.
Police arrested Johnson, 33, and charged him with attempted murder, assault and various handgun related charges, according to online court records. He is being held without bail.
Baltimore Sun reporter Colin Campbell contributed to this article.