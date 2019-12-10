A 26-year-old man was fatally shot overnight in Southwest Baltimore and another man was injured in a separate shooting incident, police said.
Baltimore Police said officers were called to the Bentalou-Smallwood neighborhood just before 12:15 a.m. Tuesday for a ShotSpotter alert.
Police said when they arrived in the 2200 block of Wilkens Ave. they found a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his chest. The man was taken to Shock Trauma where he later died.
There have been 322 homicides in Baltimore this year, as of Dec. 10. There were 292 homicides the same time last year, officials said.
Shortly before midnight, police also responded to an area hospital for a 31-year-old man who had been shot in his right calf and heel.
Police said the man told officers he was shot in the 1500 block of W. North Ave.
“Aside from giving that information, the victim has been very uncooperative with detectives,” according to a news release.
Anyone with information about the shootings are asked to call detectives 410-396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.