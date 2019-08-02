Two men shot, one fatally, overnight in Baltimore

Two men were shot, one fatally, overnight Thursday in separate shootings in Baltimore.
Just after 10 p.m., Baltimore Police said officers were called to the 5300 block of Fernpark Ave. for a shooting.
When Northwestern District officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man shot multiple times in his upper body. The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
July was the deadliest month Baltimore has seen since May 2017, with 38 people killed in the city. During the last weekend of the month, six people were killed.
Two and a half hours after the first shooting, Northeastern District officers were called to the 3200 block of Ravenwood Ave. for another shooting.
Police said they found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body. The man was taken to an area hospital where police said he is in stable condition.
The nonfatal shooting came just 26 minutes after a Baltimore Ceasefire weekend started. The organization is planning 72 hours of activities in a call to halt the violence for a weekend.
Starting Friday, organizers have planned a number of events, ranging from a memorial for victims’ family members to a peace walk to pray for Baltimore’s neighborhoods.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.