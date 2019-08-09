Baltimore Police arrest two more teens in robbery, beating of civilian police employee

Two more teens have been arrested and charged with robbing and beating a 59-year-old civilian police employee, Baltimore Police said Friday morning.
Police said a 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday and transported to a juvenile booking facility. The teens were found inside the victim’s car in the 400 block of Wellesley St. by detectives from the Regional Auto Theft Task Force. They were charged with robbery and assault.
Another 15-year-old boy was arrested July 30 at a Columbia convenience store by the department’s Warrant Apprehension Task Force in connection to the incident and is facing the same charges as the other two. None of the teens’ names have been released.
The July 24 attack on Albermarle Street showed the defenseless man being surrounded by three youths who punched him, knocked him down and kicked him until he appeared to go unconscious. The video also shows the youth going through the civilian lab technician’s pockets, and police said he was robbed.
The victim is a Muslim, prompting questions of whether the attack was motivated by hate.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations previously gathered community advocates from the State’s Attorney’s Office, City Wide Youth Development Group and religious leaders to stand in solidarity with the victim and encourage police to not rule out a hate crime.
After the first arrest of the 15-year-old boy, the victim, who has not been named, released a statement through CAIR, thanking police and saying that through his faith he had forgiven the boy.