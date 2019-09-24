In Baltimore, 2 men killed, 2 others shot including a driver claiming teens he gave ride to attacked him

Two men were fatally shot while two others were injured by gunfire Tuesday in separate incidents across Baltimore, police said.
The fatal shootings bring the year’s homicide count to over 250 victims. The city has averaged one killing a day over the last 30 days, according to data collected by The Baltimore Sun.
Northwestern district officers were called to the 3800 block of Hayward Ave. for a shooting at 11:19 a.m.
Police said when they arrived in the Arlington neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest. The man was transported to an area hospital where he died, police said.
Eleven minutes later, Eastern district officers were called to the 2700 block of East Preston St. for another daytime shooting.
Officers found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to his chest in the Berea neighborhood of East Baltimore, police said. The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Baltimore is on track to surpass 300 homicides for its fifth consecutive year. The city’s annual homicide rate last fell below 300 victims in 2014 when 211 people killed.
Earlier Tuesday morning, police said Central district officers found a 48-year-old man shot in the back in the 2200 block of Park Ave. Authorities said the man was taken to an area hospital. Police did not release the man’s condition.
The man told police he gave a ride to three teenagers — two girls and one boy — who paid him $5. But after they arrived at their destination, the teens attacked him and the boy shot him in the back, the man said.
Police also responded to the 400 block of North Montford Ave. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, police said they found a crime scene but no victim. A 49-year-old man was later found at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his head. Police said the man is critical condition and believed to be connected to the shooting on North Montford Avenue.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers.