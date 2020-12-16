xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore police find two men shot to death inside car that crashed near Harlem Park

Phillip Jackson
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 16, 2020

Baltimore police are investigating after two men were found fatally shot inside a car that crashed in West Baltimore overnight, police said Wednesday morning.

Around 2:56 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of W. Franklin St. near the Harlem Park neighborhood for a shot spotter alert of gunfire, police said. When they got there they found a single vehicle collision and then found two males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

