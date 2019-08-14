Baltimore man gets two life sentences for 2017 killing of defense attorney’s stepson

The man accused of fatally shooting a prominent Baltimore defense attorney’s stepson in 2017 was handed two life sentences plus 35 years Tuesday, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s office said.
Samuel Lee Cooper, 27, shot and killed 22-year-old Louis “Cody” Young July 1, 2017 outside a BP gas station in the 3300 block of Garrison Blvd. in Northwest Baltimore. Young is the stepson of prominent local defense attorney Warren Brown.
Cooper was found guilty on March 1 of five charges: first-degree murder, firearm use, possession of handgun, firearm possession with a felony conviction and conspiracy of first-degree murder. Five months later, a judge then sentenced him to two life sentences plus 35 years.
Brown said previously neither he nor his stepson knew Cooper before the murder.
“It was just a crime of opportunity,” Brown previously told The Baltimore Sun.
Young was remembered by his family as someone who loved football and as a “big teddy bear,” Brown said in 2017. Young also wanted to go into the insurance business.
Cooper was previously convicted of first-degree murder in 2008 and received a 25-year sentence with 18 years and 11 months suspended, court records show. He violated probation in April 2016 but did not receive any additional prison time, records show.