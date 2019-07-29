Two men dead in separate Baltimore shootings Sunday

Baltimore police say two men are dead after they were shot about five hours apart Sunday.
Police wrote on Facebook that officers from the Western District were first called to the 1800 block of N. Bruce St. in the Penn North neighborhood at 3:52 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, the officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Police did not identify a suspect or the victim.
About five hours later at 8:39 p.m., officers from the Northwest District were called to the 2800 block of Forest Glen Road in West Forest Park for a report of another shooting.
Officers found a 39-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Police did not identify the victim or name a suspect in the shooting.
Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup or via text at 443-902-4824.