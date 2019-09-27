Two men fatally shot overnight, Baltimore police say

Two men were fatally shot overnight in separate incidents in south and east Baltimore, city police said Fiday.
Officers responded to a reported shooting Thursday around 9:41 p.m. to the 2200 block of Annapolis Road in South Baltimore’s Westport neighborhood where they found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds to the head.
Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead, according to police.
Officers later responded to another report of a shooting early Friday morning around 2:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of N. Caroline St. in the Oliver neighborhood where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call 410-396-2100 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.