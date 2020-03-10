Baltimore men convicted in separate cases for murder of teen and ex’s boyfriend

An 18-year-old man from Northeast Baltimore was convicted Tuesday of murdering another city teen, and a 27-year-old from East Baltimore was convicted of murdering his ex’s new boyfriend.
Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced the two jury convictions in an email. Both men await sentencing and face life in prison.
In the first case, jurors convicted Dayon Cooper, 18, of murder and gun charges for killing Cameron Anderson, 17, nearly two years ago. Prosecutors say Anderson was sitting on the back patio of a home in the 5400 block of Cedonia Avenue when a car pulled into the alley and opened fire.
Three passengers in the car identified Cooper as the driver and shooter, prosecutors say. He was also convicted on his fingerprint recovered from the driver’s side door. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in June.
“Today’s verdict is a resounding testament from Baltimore’s residents that we will not tolerate gun violence in our neighborhoods. My thoughts are with Cameron Anderson’s family as they continue to grapple with the loss of their loved one,” Mosby wrote in an email.
In the second case, Bryant Woodley was convicted of fatally shooting Wayne Phillips. Phillips was dating Woodley’s ex-girlfriend. He was shot in the head last summer.
Woodley was convicted on surveillance video that prosecutors say captured him walking up to Phillips and executing him in the street. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in June.
His ex-girlfriend is pregnant with Phillips’ baby, prosecutors say.
“The cold, calculating, and violent nature of this crime is shameful,” Mosby wrote. "This defendant took Mr. Phillips life – an expecting father – and must be held accountable for his horrific actions.”