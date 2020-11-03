Baltimore police charge two men with shooting a ballot box security guard last month

Two men have been charged with shooting an election ballot box security guard last month, Baltimore police said.
Christopher Winchester, 24, and Jamal Simmons, 27, are charged with attempted first-degree murder, and weapon and assault charges stemming from the October attack, police said. The guard, Tray Jackson, was shot multiple times and suffered “life-threatening injuries," according to police charging documents. Police wrote that they found 14 shell casings at the scene.
Jackson’s condition is listed as stable and he remains hospitalized, according to police.
Around 4:53 a.m. on Oct. 15, police officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Pinewood Ave. in Northeast Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When they got there, they found Jackson in a car suffering from gunshot wounds to his right side.
Jackson was protecting the election ballot boxoutside of the Achievement Academy High School. The documents provide no motive and no indication the crime was connected in any ways to his election duties while working as a guard for the Metropolitan Protective Service.
An ambulance was called and took Jackson to an area hospital. On Oct. 26, Warrant Apprehension Task Force detectives arrested Winchester and Simmons in separate locations in Baltimore city, police said.
