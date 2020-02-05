A Baltimore Circuit judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to life plus 80 years in prison for the 2018 death of a South Baltimore woman whose body was found inside a burning house.
Willard Turner, 37, of Baltimore abducted and killed 29-year-old Tiffany Jones before setting her body on fire. Jones, mother of two who decorated cakes at Lexington Market, was abducted at knife-point from the Family Dollar store Aug. 21, 2018. Her body was later found in a burned vacant house less than a mile away.
Police charged Tuner and Bobie Barncord, who is scheduled for trial March 16.
Prosecutors said Turner grabbed Jones at the store in the 3600 block of Potee St. in the Brooklyn neighborhood, and placed a knife against her throat, and forced her into a truck driven by Barncord. A witness later provided the truck’s tag number to police, who found that the owner of the truck was Bobie Barncord’s father, Darin Barncord.
At the home where Jones’ body was found, police found a black pickup truck matching the description of the one used in the abduction. Barncord was arrested near the murder scene, and both she and Turner were taken into police custody for interviews, and later charged in her death.
Turner later said in a statement to police that he and Barncord killed Jones because they thought Jones had stolen Barncord’s cellphone, according to the state’s attorney’s office.
Turner was convicted in November of first-degree murder, arson, kidnapping, conspiracy to kidnap, false imprisonment, and conspiracy.
"While nothing can bring Ms. Jones back, I pray this sentence brings some sense of justice to the victim’s family who has had to endure the unimaginable,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement.
She thanked the police department and ATF for their work on the case. "Their partnership, along with vital information obtained by witnesses, was key to bringing justice to the criminals responsible for this heinous crime,” she said.
Turner’s attorney could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.