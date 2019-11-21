One of two people charged in the 2018 death of a South Baltimore woman whose body was found inside a burning house was convicted of murder in Baltimore Circuit Court this week.
Willard Turner, 35 of Baltimore was found guilty of murder, arson, kidnapping and related charges in connection with the death of 29-year-old Tiffany Jones, a mother of two who decorated cakes at Lexington Market. Turner faces three life sentences plus 80 years. His sentencing is scheduled for February 4.
Prosecutors said Turner and a second defendant, Bobie Barncord, abducted Jones on Aug. 21, 2018, from the the 3600 block of Potee St. in the Brooklyn neighborhood. Jones’ body was found the next morning by firefighters in a burned vacant house less than a mile away on Seventh Street.
Barncord’s trial is scheduled for March.
Prosecutors said Turner grabbed Jones at the Family Dollar store, placed a knife against her throat, and forced her into a truck driven by Barncord. A witness later provided the truck’s tag number to police, who found that the owner of the truck was Bobie Barncord’s father, Darin Barncord.
At the fire scene, police found a black pickup truck matching the description of the one used in the abduction. Barncord was arrested near the murder scene, and both she and Turner were taken into police custody for interviews.
In a statement to police, Turner said he and Barncord killed Jones because they thought Jones had stolen Barncord’s cellphone, said Zy Richardson, a state’s attorney’s office spokeswoman. Police also searched the truck, where they found Jones’ shoes in the back seat floorboard, prosecutors said.
"While nothing can bring Ms. Jones back, I pray this guilty verdict brings some peace of mind to the victim’s family who has had to endure the unimaginable,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement.