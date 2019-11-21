xml:space="preserve">
Tiffany Jones, a 29-year-old mother of two who decorated cakes at Lexington Market, was murdered and left in a burning building in the Brooklyn neighborhood last year. One of two people accused of the murder was convicted this week and faces life plus decades in prison.
Tiffany Jones, a 29-year-old mother of two who decorated cakes at Lexington Market, was murdered and left in a burning building in the Brooklyn neighborhood last year. One of two people accused of the murder was convicted this week and faces life plus decades in prison. (Handout / HANDOUT)

One of two people charged in the 2018 death of a South Baltimore woman whose body was found inside a burning house was convicted of murder in Baltimore Circuit Court this week.

Willard Turner, 35 of Baltimore was found guilty of murder, arson, kidnapping and related charges in connection with the death of 29-year-old Tiffany Jones, a mother of two who decorated cakes at Lexington Market. Turner faces three life sentences plus 80 years. His sentencing is scheduled for February 4.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said Turner and a second defendant, Bobie Barncord, abducted Jones on Aug. 21, 2018, from the the 3600 block of Potee St. in the Brooklyn neighborhood. Jones’ body was found the next morning by firefighters in a burned vacant house less than a mile away on Seventh Street.

Barncord’s trial is scheduled for March.
Ashley Connelly and Tim Jones comfort each other last year near a burned out Brooklyn rowhouse. Tim's wife, Tiffany Jones, was found dead inside. One of two people charged with the crime has been convicted.
Ashley Connelly and Tim Jones comfort each other last year near a burned out Brooklyn rowhouse. Tim's wife, Tiffany Jones, was found dead inside. One of two people charged with the crime has been convicted. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun)

Prosecutors said Turner grabbed Jones at the Family Dollar store, placed a knife against her throat, and forced her into a truck driven by Barncord. A witness later provided the truck’s tag number to police, who found that the owner of the truck was Bobie Barncord’s father, Darin Barncord.

[More news] Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh pleads guilty to conspiracy, tax evasion in ‘Healthy Holly’ book scheme »

At the fire scene, police found a black pickup truck matching the description of the one used in the abduction. Barncord was arrested near the murder scene, and both she and Turner were taken into police custody for interviews.

In a statement to police, Turner said he and Barncord killed Jones because they thought Jones had stolen Barncord’s cellphone, said Zy Richardson, a state’s attorney’s office spokeswoman. Police also searched the truck, where they found Jones’ shoes in the back seat floorboard, prosecutors said.

Latest Crime

"While nothing can bring Ms. Jones back, I pray this guilty verdict brings some peace of mind to the victim’s family who has had to endure the unimaginable,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement