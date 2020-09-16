Baltimore Police: 22-year-old man shot to death Tuesday in Boyd-Booth, two others injured in separate incidents

A 22-year-old man died and two other people were injured in three separate shootings across Baltimore on Tuesday, police said.
Baltimore Police said they were called to the 2000 block of Hollins St. for a shooting around 3 p.m.
When officers arrived in the Boyd-Booth neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to Shock Trauma where he later died, police said.
About 10 minutes later, officers were called to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim.
Police said a 28-year-old man was shot in the 1200 block of N. Fremont Ave. in Sandtown-Winchester. Officers were called to investigate gunfire in the area but couldn’t find a victim. Police said the man left the scene and arrived at the area hospital minutes later.
Hours earlier, Northwestern district officers were called to the 4400 block of White Oak Ave. in Dolfield for a shooting.
Police said they found a 59-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The man was transported to an area hospital.
The latest shootings come one week after at least 52 people were shot in a nine-day span, 14 of them fatally.