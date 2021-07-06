Man killed in shooting in Southwest Baltimore Tuesday

Baltimore homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in the city’s Southwest District on Tuesday, officials said.
Officers responded to the scene, the 2100 block of West Pratt St. in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, at around 6:56 a.m. Tuesday, according to a police news release. The victim had been shot in the head, and medics brought him to an area hospital where he died soon after, police said.
Police did not disclose the victim’s name. Officials encourage anyone with information to contact the homicide department at 410-396-2100.
If those with information want to remain anonymous, they can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or submit an online tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.