Baltimore Police: Two people shot, one fatally, in separate Tuesday shootings

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 23, 2020 10:52 PM

Two people were shot, one fatally, in separate shootings across Baltimore on Tuesday night.

Baltimore Police said they were called to South Baltimore just before 8:15 p.m. for a shooting

When officers arrived in the 800 block of Roundview Road in the Cherry Hill neighborhood, police said, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to an area hospital, police said, where he later died.

About an hour earlier, Southwestern officers were called to investigate a shooting.
Officers arrived in the 2600 block of W. Franklin St. in the Rosemont Homeowners/Tenants neighborhood and found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was transported to an area hospital with “what appeared to be” nonfatal gunshot wounds.

