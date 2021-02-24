One woman fatally stabbed, two men injured in shootings Tuesday in Baltimore, police say

One woman was stabbed to death and two men were injured in shootings Tuesday, police said.
Baltimore Police said they were called to the 500 block of Dolphin St. for a reported disturbance around 9:20 p.m.
When officers arrived in the Upton neighborhood they found an unresponsive 57-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds. Officers applied a tourniquet and gave CPR, but when the medics arrived they pronounced the woman dead.
Police said they took a man into custody at the scene as a person of interest.
At 1:55 p.m., police were called to Southwest Baltimore for a shooting.
Officers said they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 200 block of South Pulaski St in Carrollton Ridge. He was transported to an area hospital, police said, and his condition was not specified.
Just before 11 a.m., patrol officers were called to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. Police said they found a man, who is listed in stable condition, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Investigators believe the shooting may have occurred in the 600 block of N. Clinton St. in Ellwood Park/Monument in East Baltimore.