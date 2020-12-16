Baltimore Police: Man in critical condition, another injured in separate shooting incidents early Tuesday night

Two men were shot, and one of them is in critical condition, in separate incidents across Baltimore on Tuesday, police said.
Baltimore Police said a Western District officer was patrolling in the area of West Pennsylvania and West North avenues when he heard several gunshots around 6 p.m.
The officer then found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and thigh at Stockton and Cumberland streets in Penn North. Police said the officer immediately applied a chest seal to the victim’s chest and a tourniquet to his leg until medics arrived.
Police said medics transported the victim to an area hospital where he is in critical condition.
About 45 minutes later, Western District officers were called to the 1600 block of N. Bentalou St. in Bridgeview/Greenlawn for a shooting.
Police said they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was transported to an area hospital, police said.