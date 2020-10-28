Two men shot, one fatally, in separate West Baltimore shootings Tuesday

One man was killed and another was injured in separate West Baltimore shootings Tuesday, police said.
Baltimore Police said officers were called to the 600 block of Collett St. for a ShotSpotter alert just after 6:30 p.m.
While officers were heading to the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood, police said, they found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of W. North Ave. Police said the man was taken to an area hospital where he died.
Around the same time, officers were also called to the intersection of West Baltimore and South Smallwood streets to investigate a reported shooting. Police said they found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was transported to an area hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries.