Man killed inside corner store in Southwest Baltimore’s Edmondson Village on Tuesday

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 06, 2020 8:18 PM
Police officers investigate the shooting scene in Southwest Baltimore The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Oct. 6, 2020
Police officers investigate the shooting scene in Southwest Baltimore The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Oct. 6, 2020 (Justin Fenton/Baltimore Sun)

A man was killed inside a corner store in Southwest Baltimore shooting on Tuesday, police said.

Baltimore Police said Tuesday night that around 4:10 p.m. a person flagged down an officer in the 3600 block of Edmondson Ave. for a shooting.

The officer found an unresponsive man inside a corner store in the Edmondson Village neighborhood, police said, and medics said he died at the scene.

Detectives determined that gunmen shot the man inside the store and then fled on foot, police said.
Two weeks ago, federal prosecutors held a news conference two blocks away, announcing that reputed members of the N.F.L. gang — which refers to the streets of Normandy, Franklin and Loudon in Edmondson Village — were tied to four killings as well as drug overdoses across the region that they say trace back to its drugs.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide investigators at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Police officers investigate a homicide in the Edmondson Village neighborhood. Oct. 6, 2020
Police officers investigate a homicide in the Edmondson Village neighborhood. Oct. 6, 2020 (Justin Fenton/Baltimore Sun)

