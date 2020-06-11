Baltimore Police: Two die, two others injured in Wednesday shootings

Four people were shot, two fatally, in three separate incidents across Baltimore on Wednesday.
Baltimore Police said they were called to Northeast Baltimore in the Lauraville neighborhood just before 9 p.m. for a shooting.
When officers arrived, police said, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2400 block of Albion Ave. Police said the woman died at the scene.
About two hours earlier, police investigated a shooting in West Baltimore.
Police said a 48-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were shot in the 1800 block of W. North Ave. in Mondawmin. The man died at the scene.
Early Tuesday morning, just before 6:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Mount Holly in the Allendale neighborhood.
A 31-year-old man was shot in the back multiple times, police said, but was “conscious and alert” when officers arrived. The man was transported to an area hospital, police said, where his condition is unknown.