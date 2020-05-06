Northwest Baltimore shooting on Tuesday leaves man dead

Baltimore Police said a shooting late Tuesday afternoon in the Langston Hughes neighborhood left one man dead.
Police said they were called to Northwest Baltimore around 3:40 p.m. for a shooting.
When police arrived in the 4800 block of Cordelia Ave. they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his right arm and chest.
Police said the man was transported to Sinai Hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.