Woman shot dead inside West Baltimore home Tuesday night

A woman is dead following a shooting at a West Baltimore home Tuesday night, police say.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the home in the 700 block of Linnard Street, in the city’s Edgewood neighborhood south of Leakin Park.

There, they found a 40-year-old woman unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The shooter’s motive is unknown, said police department spokeswoman Det. Chakia Fennoy.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact them at 410-396-2100 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP to make an anonymous report.