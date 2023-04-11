One killed, two injured in East Baltimore shooting, police say

One person is dead and two men were injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Madison-Eastend neighborhood, according to Baltimore Police.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 2700 block of Ashland Avenue at about 1:14 p.m. Tuesday, and found an unidentified male suffering from gunshot wounds, the department said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Two men, a 52-year-old and a 20-year-old, walked into a nearby hospital a short time later with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police believe the men were injured in the same shooting, spokesperson Vernon Davis said.

Those with information are asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, or anonymously contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.