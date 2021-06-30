A Baltimore police rookie falsified a report about a brawl among officers on The Block. A corruption prosecutor came to his defense.

Koushall is appealing his criminal conviction; he said at sentencing that he felt that he acted in self-defense and without malice. The judge who found him guilty, Lynn Stewart Mays, had strong words for Middleton at Koushall’s sentencing: “We had sworn police officers, most, if not all of them, pretty drunk, stumbling, staggering, slurring, putting themselves in an environment when nothing positive could come. Drinking, fighting, it’s terrible ... it’s clear this situation was seconds from totally erupting.”