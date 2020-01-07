A trial is underway for two men charged in the 2016 killing of an elementary school teacher’s aide, who federal prosecutors say was mistaken for a whistleblower in a health fraud case.
Davon Carter and Clifton Mosley face federal charges of conspiracy to murder a witness and witness tampering for the July 2016 shooting death of Latrina Ashburne, 41 who also served as a pastor, in North Baltimore. Ashburne was no witness, however: they mistook her for their intended target, who was her next-door neighbor, prosecutors say.
The case appears to center largely on phone location data and other phone contacts, according to court records. Carter and Mosley are contesting the allegations. The case began with a scam to overcharge Medicaid for adult diapers and involves a second killing, of a man in Rosedale, according to court filings.
From 2008 to 2014, prosecutors said a man named Harry Crawford and his employee Matthew Hightower bilked Medicaid for supplies not provided by Crawford’s company, RX Resources and Solutions. They were indicted on health fraud charges in 2015.
While awaiting trial, Hightower learned the name of a witness in the health fraud case, prosecutors say. It was someone he knew, and who had previously confronted Hightower to express her disapproval about the fraud.
“His freedom was at stake, and the government will prove at trial that Hightower was stressed about his future and angry about the whistleblower,” prosecutors wrote in a pretrial court filing.
Carter’s attorney, Christopher Davis, wrote in court filings that prosecutors should not be able to introduce telephone conversations between Carter and Hightower because they don’t show that either man wanted the witness killed.
“To allow these calls to be proffered as proof Hightower wanted the co-worker killed is misleading at best and simply false at worst,” Davis wrote.
Davis noted in pretrial filings that there are no explicit conversations in evidence that show the Carter and Hightower, who were friends, discussing killing the witness.
Hightower is not charged in Ashburne’s killing. He is serving 30 years in federal prison after being convicted for extortion resulting in the killing of another man connected to the Medicaid scam, according to court records. Hightower is appealing that conviction.
Ashburne was shot while coming out of her home on Rosalind Avenue at 7:20 a.m. on May 27, 2016.
Surveillance footage shows a Pontiac Grand Am at the scene 45 minutes prior, and again after, attempting to pick up the fleeing shooter. The vehicle was traced to the mother of Carter’s girlfriend, prosecutors say.
A silver Audi with a “distinctive” front license plate, matching a vehicle owned by Hightower, was also near the scene both before and after, court records show. Hightower had allowed Mosley to use his car after he was jailed in the health fraud and extortion cases, authorities say.
Prosecutors say cell site location data shows Mosley and Carter’s phones in contact the morning of the shooting and moving toward Rosalind Avenue. Mosley’s cellphone data also puts him in the area where a camera captured the Audi, prosecutors say.
Mosley testified before a grand jury and acknowledged being in the area of the killing, but said it was because he sold marijuana there.
Crawford is serving a 12-year federal prison sentence for health care fraud and collecting a debt by extortion.
Hightower is in prison for the 2013 shooting of David Wutoh, who was sleeping on a friend’s couch when someone fired seven shots through the living room window. Prosecutors alleged that Wutoh had taken money from Hightower and Crawford, and failed to pay them back. Both men sent him threatening messages.
When Wutoh texted that his phone battery was dying, Crawford responded: “You will be also. Stop playing with people’s money.”