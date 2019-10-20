Baltimore County police are investigating a fatal shooting after an unidentified man was found dead in Towson Saturday evening.
The department wrote in a release that officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the unit block of Meteor Court at 9:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Upon arriving, officers found the mortally wounded man lying on the sidewalk. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police have not identified the victim nor the suspect in the shooting. Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.