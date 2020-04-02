Police: Man dies in Northwest Baltimore shooting Thursday

Baltimore Police said Thursday night that a man died in a Northwest Baltimore shooting that afternoon.
Police said they were called to the 4300 block of Reisterstown Road for a shooting around 4:15 p.m. When officers arrived in the Towanda-Grantley neighborhood, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso and face.
Police said the man was transported to Sinai Hospital, where he died.
Detectives said they discovered the shooter is a black man who was wearing a black jacket over a gray hoodie with light jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.