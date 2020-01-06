The deadly attack on Jacquelyn Smith shocked people around the country when her husband announced, tearfully, that she had been stabbed by a panhandler during an act of charity. Celebrity Oprah Winfrey wrote online that she would think twice before giving to a panhandler again. Behind the scenes, however, detectives were growing increasingly suspicious of the husband’s story. They arrested Keith Smith and his grown daughter Valeria three months later and charged them with murder. The pair had made off for Mexico; they were nabbed 20 miles from the border. In September, Valeria Smith pleaded guilty to acting as an accessory after the murder. Keith Smith is scheduled to stand trial April 20.