Baltimore man charged with murder in fatal shooting of 21-year-old in McElderry Park

A Baltimore man has been arrested and charged with shooting a 21-year-old McElderry Park resident less than a block away from his home.
Keith Gladden, 33, of Baltimore, face first-degree murder, assault and weapons charges as police say he shot and killed Dontrell Toliver Monday morning.
Toliver was shot Monday at about 9:30 a.m. while he was in the 400 block of N. Montford Avenue, not far from his home on the 2400 block of Jefferson Street, police said.
He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
Police wrote that they identified Gladden as the suspect “within hours” and arrested him without incident Tuesday at his home in the 2300 block of E. Madison Street. a little less than four blocks away from where police say Toliver lived.
Gladden is being held in Central Booking without bond, police wrote.
No attorney is listed as representing Gladden in online court records. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 19.