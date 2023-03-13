Baltimore toddler’s death in January ruled a homicide from fentanyl intoxication, police say

A two-year-old girl’s Jan. 15 death in Southwest Baltimore was ruled a homicide, Baltimore Police said Monday.

Police said charges are pending after the autopsy of Journey Sharp determined she died from fentanyl intoxication.

Officers were called in January to a house on the 4200 block of Parkton Street in the Yale Heights neighborhood for an unresponsive toddler. Paramedics pronounced the girl dead at the scene.

Her body did not have obvious signs of trauma and was sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Police said detectives are investigating a homicide after receiving the autopsy results Friday.