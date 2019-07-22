Member of West Baltimore ‘Trained To Go’ gang sentenced to 30 years in prison

A member of the West Baltimore “Trained To Go" gang was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was convicted of a racketeering conspiracy prosecutors say involved eight murders, witness intimidation and drug trafficking.
Timothy Floyd, 28, of Baltimore was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Catherine C. Blake after he was convicted Oct. 31 of racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute dangerous substances.
Floyd was one of 12 people charged in a June 2018 indictment as federal prosecutors said the Sandtown-based gang was “a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in drug distribution, and acts of violence involving murder, kidnapping, assault, and witness intimidation.”
According to the indictment, the gang murdered several people from 2010 to 2017 in West Baltimore, including a triple murder on July 7, 2015, that left two men and a woman dead near the University of Maryland, Baltimore campus.
In the indictment, Floyd was one of three members accused of murdering 22-year-old Antonio Addison at his grandmother’s house on North Carey Street on May 25, 2016, as well as conspiring to sell heroin, marijuana and cocaine with the gang.
An attorney for Floyd did not immediately return calls for comment.
In a statement, U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur cited the severity of the sentence as representative of the violent acts Floyd was accused of.
“Timothy Floyd will now spend 30 years in federal prison for the violence and misery he and his fellow gang members brought to West Baltimore, in the form of murders, shootings, armed robbery, witness intimidation, and drug dealing,” Hur wrote.
“Hopefully criminals who are not deterred from terrorizing our neighborhoods by the threat of prison can be deterred by the reality of years spent in a federal prison far from home — where there is no parole. Ever,” he wrote.
The two other members who prosecutors said helped Floyd murder Addison — Terrell Sivells and his brother Montana Barronette — were sentenced to life in prison early this year.
Prosecutors said Sivells and Barronette ran the Sandtown gang, with police calling Barronette the city’s “No. 1 trigger puller.” Barronette was charged with participating in or coordinating in the murders of eight people in the federal indictment.
The FBI announced earlier this month that another Trained To Go member — Roger Taylor, 28, of Baltimore — was arrested in the Dominican Republic and will face conspiracy to commit racketeering and drug charges.
Taylor is the last defendant to face charges in the case.
Three of the convicted members — John Harrison, 28, Taurus Tillman, 29, and Brandon Wilson, 24 — were indicted on new charges of assaulting U.S. marshals and other guards who escorted them to and from trial.
Dennis Pulley, who was found guilty of racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute drugs and weapons offenses, is set to be sentenced Sept. 20.