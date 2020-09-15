Towson man wanted on charges he killed a woman in North Baltimore nabbed in Georgia following a chase

A Towson man wanted for the murder of a woman in North Baltimore earlier this month was caught in Georgia over the weekend following a high speed chase, then went into a seizure after swallowing what appeared to be drugs, according to the arrest report.
Timothy Callanan, 26, was spotted Saturday evening by police in Darien, Georgia after the local McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office alerted officers to be on the lookout for Callanan’s 2016 blue Chevrolet Sonic. Callanan was wanted in Maryland for multiple counts, including first degree murder, the document said.
Baltimore police detectives found the body of Mason Moldoven, 28, on Sept. 2 stuffed in a plastic container behind a home in Better Waverly. Police said she had been stabbed to death.
The investigation began when police received a tip from the State’s Attorney’s Office, saying that someone had called their office and said that one friend had killed another friend.
Another tip apparently led Georgia police to Callanan, according to the Darien police report.
A caller told police that Callanan may “be staying at a residence on GA Highway 99, just outside the city limits of Darien,” the police report said, adding he was driving a blue Chevy sedan with Maryland license plates. The U.S. Marshal’s office was also looking for Callanan, the report said.
Police started following Callanan’s car just before 8 p.m., Sept. 12 and he soon began speeding up, eventually running a stop sign, the report said. The chase became increasingly dangerous, the report said.
“The pursuit continued on GA Highway 405 northbound at speeds up to 140 mph. The vehicle rapidly changed lanes back and too across the interstate, nearly striking several different vehicles.” Darien police wrote.
It’s unclear how the cars reached that speed, since the 2016 Chevy Sonic driven by Callanan has a top speed of just 108 miles per hour, according to the automotive website, topspeed.com.
During the chase a Darien police officer noticed Callanan eating “something multiple times," the arrest report said.
“When Callanan was arrested, he began coughing up suspected narcotics and began seizing,” the report said. Liberty County Emergency Services took Callanan to the Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.
Maryland law enforcement officers asked that his vehicle be processed for evidence that could help them in their investigation of Moldoven’s murder.
Officers went to the home in the 1100 block of Gorsuch Ave. around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to do a condition check, and were let into the home by a woman. They found nothing inside, police said.
But in the rear of the home, officers saw a storage container covered with plastic. They removed the plastic and found “human remains," that they determined were Moldoven’s. Police said Moldoven lived at the home.