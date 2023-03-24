Baltimore Police: Two men suffer life-threatening wounds in Thursday night shooting; three people injured in afternoon

A pair of men suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Thursday night in West Baltimore.

According to Baltimore Police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Eutaw Place in the Madison Park neighborhood shortly after 8 p.m. and found a 56-year-old man and a 34-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Medics transported the men to a hospital.

Detectives are investigating the nature of the shooting.

Nearly six hours earlier, a woman was shot in the 200 block of North Monroe Street in Penrose/Fayette Street Outreach near Franklin Square in Southwest Baltimore.

According to police, officers responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. and found a 33-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Medics transported her to a hospital.

Also Thursday afternoon, a person was shot in the leg while trying to rob a business on the 3700 block of Eastern Avenue near Patterson Park in the Highlandtown neighborhood in Southeast Baltimore.

According to police, the person entered an establishment shortly after 1 p.m. and brandished what appeared to be a handgun while demanding money. A female employee withdrew a firearm, a struggle ensued and the employee’s gun discharged, striking the person in the leg.

The person fled with the employee’s weapon but was caught by police a few blocks away. At that point, officers discovered the person had attempted to rob the store with a BB gun. The employee’s gun was recovered also.

Southeast District detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2422.

Around noon Thursday, officers responded to a hospital for a 46-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers believe the shooting took place near 20th Street and Barclay Street in the Barclay neighborhood in North Central Baltimore.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.