One dead, two injured in separate shootings early Thursday morning in Baltimore

A man died and two were injured in three separate shootings early Thursday morning, Baltimore Police said.

Officers arrived in the 3200 block of Annapolis Road in Cherry Hill at about 3:30 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the buttocks earlier on Thursday morning near Morgan State University.

Officers were called to a hospital at about 2:20 a.m. for reports of a walk-in shooting victim. The man was “possibly shot” near the intersection of Perring Parkway and Echodale Avenue, police said in a news release.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Another man was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning in Loch Raven, police said. Police arrived at a hospital at about 2 a.m. after receiving reports of a 20-year-old walk-in shooting victim with a gunshot wound in his upper body.

Investigators said the man was shot in the 5800 block of Willowton Avenue. Anyone with information may call 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers.